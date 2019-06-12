Admin Housing Migrant Kids At Army Base Once Used As Japanese Internment Camp

The Trump administration is housing an influx of migrant children at an Army base in Oklahoma that used to serve as a Japanese internment camp, Time reported.

Fort Sill will hold 1,400 children until they are released to an adult family member, the Department of Health and Human Services told Time. The 150-year-old Army base was used to hold Japanese-Americans during World War II. Health and Human Services personnel will oversee the children, not U.S. troops.

The Obama administration used Army bases to house migrant children as well, including at Fort Sill.

As of April, Health and Human Services has about 40,900 migrant children in custody. The department runs 168 facilities for housing detained immigrants across 23 states.