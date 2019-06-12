Latest
on May 8, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana.
50 mins ago
Upon Questioning, GOP Rep. Pence Quietly Changes FEC Filings About Trump Hotel
1 hour ago
Trump Privately Intrigued By Impeachment, The Boost It Would Give His Approval
1 hour ago
Harris: If I’m Elected, DOJ Would Have ‘No Choice’ But To Prosecute Trump
news Family Separation Crisis

Admin Housing Migrant Kids At Army Base Once Used As Japanese Internment Camp

Mario Tama/Getty Images North America
By
June 12, 2019 9:36 am

The Trump administration is housing an influx of migrant children at an Army base in Oklahoma that used to serve as a Japanese internment camp, Time reported.

Fort Sill will hold 1,400 children until they are released to an adult family member, the Department of Health and Human Services told Time. The 150-year-old Army base was used to hold Japanese-Americans during World War II. Health and Human Services personnel will oversee the children, not U.S. troops.

The Obama administration used Army bases to house migrant children as well, including at Fort Sill.

As of April, Health and Human Services has about 40,900 migrant children in custody. The department runs 168 facilities for housing detained immigrants across 23 states.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: