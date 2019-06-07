Mexico Offers Tougher Enforcement To Avoid Trump’s Tariff Threats

In an attempt to circumvent President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs, Mexican officials are offering tougher enforcement tactics.

According to the Washington Post, they have promised 6,000 new troops on the Mexico-Guatemala border to dissuade immigrants from Central America. They are also offering up an asylum overhaul.

The Mexican negotiators threatened, however, that they would rescind all of the offers if the Trump administration imposes tariffs. In addition, per the Post, the asylum modifications would likely face legal challenges.

Trump faces opposition to his tariffs not just from Mexico, but also from both parties back home. Republicans in particular have been threatening a veto-proof vote on his national emergency declaration in reaction.