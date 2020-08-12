Latest
3 hours ago
‘America Is Crying Out For Leadership,’ Harris Says In First Appearance With Biden
5 hours ago
Behind The New Brouhaha Over USPS And The Cost Of Mailing Ballots
UNITED STATES - JULY 29: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., attends a House Foreign Affairs Committee markup in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
5 hours ago
Trump Campaign Goes After GOP Rep. Who Denounced Marjorie Greene

Members Of CDC Advisory Panel Slammed Trump Admin Move To Divert COVID Data

Medics prepares to transfer a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance outside of Emergency at Coral Gables Hospital where Coronavirus patients are treated in Coral Gables near Miami, on July 30, 2020. - Florida has ... Medics prepares to transfer a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance outside of Emergency at Coral Gables Hospital where Coronavirus patients are treated in Coral Gables near Miami, on July 30, 2020. - Florida has emerged as a major new epicenter of the US battle against the disease, with confirmed cases recently surpassing New York and now second only to California. The state toll has leapt over the past week and more than 6,500 people have died from the disease there, according to health officials. More than 460,000 people have been infected with the virus in Florida, which has a population of 21 million, and a quarter of the state's cases are in Miami. The US has tallied a total of 151,826 deaths from COVID-19, making it the hardest-hit country in the world. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 12, 2020 4:00 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Current and former members of a committee that advises the Centers for Disease controlled slammed the decision last month to divert the collection of COVID-19 hospital data away from the CDC and to a private company.

The signatories to the scathing letter, which was dated July 31 and published by The New York Times on Wednesday, include past and present members of the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC).

“We are extremely concerned about this abrupt change in COVID-19 reporting,” the health experts said. “Retiring NHSN’s COVID-19 surveillance system will have serious consequences on data integrity.”

HICPAC advises the CDC division, known as the Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, that maintains a national hospital survey called the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). The NHSN was the initial destination for hospitals’ COVID-19 data, until last month.

In mid-July, on just a few days’ notice, the administration told hospitals to stop submitting their COVID-19 data to the CDC’s NHSN system and instead submit it to TeleTracking, a private vendor based in Pittsburgh that had received a $10 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services a few months prior.

The CDC, its director Robert Redfield testified, did not know about the switch until it was made by the director of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar.

The sudden switch led to chaos at the state and local level, with some states losing days’-worth of COVID-19 hospitalization data and the federal government displaying incorrect data for weeks at a time.

A spokesperson for HHS told TPM that the sudden switch was necessary because “we had an urgent need to have specific data in order to allocate the [the anti-viral drug] remdesivir for that week,” but other administration spokespeople have said the CDC wasn’t able to keep up with the administration’s COVID-19 data collection needs more broadly.

The letters’ signatories, the Times noted, included the two co-chairs of HICPAC, who Azar had reappointed to the job.

As a result of the administration’s sudden shift away from the CDC, they wrote, “hospitals are now scrambling to determine how to meet daily reporting requirements to DHHS.”

“Moving forward,” they added, “it will be even more challenging to perform meaningful inter-state comparisons, and to understand which COVID-19 mitigation strategies were successful (or failed).”

Writing that they were “troubled” to divert COVID-19 data away from the experts at the CDC’s DHQP, the letters’ signatories said the United States “cannot lose their decades of expertise in interpreting and analyzing crucial data with the goal of developing interventions that improve the public’s health.”

“We strongly advise that the CDC’s DHQP data experts be allowed to continue their important and trusted work in their mission to save lives and protect Americans from health threats.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30