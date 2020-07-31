CDC Found Out After-The-Fact That Admin Was Switching To Contractor For Hospital Data

Latest
William P. Barr, who was was appointed by United States President George H.W. Bush to be the 77th US Attorney General, testifies before the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on November 12, 1991.Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP
HOUSTON, TX - JULY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Members of the medical staff treat a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. COVID-19 cases a... HOUSTON, TX - JULY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Members of the medical staff treat a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked since Texas reopened, pushing intensive-care units to full capacity and sparking concerns about a surge in fatalities as the virus spreads. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 31, 2020 11:22 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only found out after-the-fact about a sudden Trump administration decision to use a private contractor to collect COVID-19 data from hospitals. Until this month, the CDC had used its own system for tracking hospital data to keep tabs on COVID-19.

The contractor, a Pittsburgh-based company called TeleTracking, is now the federal government’s preferred collection point for hospital data — everything from ventilator use to supplies of Remdesivir, a drug found to be helpful in treating the virus.

While hospitals were initially given the option of reporting their data to either TeleTracking or the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network — a well-established system known for tracking healthcare-associated infections and other data — earlier this month HHS abruptly told hospitals that the NHSN system would no longer accept data submissions.

Hospitals were given just days to make the change — leading to concern and frustration from public health experts and hospital administrators.

“We weren’t directly involved in the final decision” CDC Director Robert Redfield testified to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Friday.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) pressed for more: When did Redfield find out about the change? she asked.

“I wasn’t involved in the decision,” Redfield repeated. “I don’t remember the exact date.”

“Am I to understand that you were not told at all?” Waters asked.

“Well I was told, actually, once the secretary’s office made the decision, that that was the decision,” Redfield said, referring to the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Since the administration’s shift to TeleTracking was announced earlier this month, in a July 10 memo to hospitals, Redfield has sought to assure the public that the CDC — which is housed within HHS — was fully on-board with the decision.

On a July 15 phone call with reporters, the same day hospitals were asked to stop submitting data to the CDC, Redfield said that “in order to meet the needs for flexibility in data gathering, CDC has agreed to remove the National Health Safety Network from the collection process in order to streamline reporting.”

Redfield stressed at the time that “this streamlining” would allow NHSN to focus on other areas of COVID-19’s impact, namely nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Waters on Friday read a statement from the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) criticizing the decision to ditch the NHSN. The change, AMIA said, “will worsen our ability to mitigate, suppress, and recover from our national public health emergency.”

“We strongly recommend that the July 10 memo be rescinded, and hospitals continue reporting COVID-19 capacity and utilization data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the National Health and Security Network (NHSN),” the group said.

Karen Hoffmann, the former president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), told TPM earlier this month that TeleTracking was “not the gold standard with data” — unlike the CDC’s system.

“For infection preventionists and epidemiologists that have a longstanding relationship with the CDC — decades to build — we don’t have that with TeleTracking,” Hoffmann said. “We don’t know who’s on the other end, who can assist us, and if they have any personnel that have any epidemiologic knowledge to know what to do with that data.”

APIC and another epidemiology group, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) wrote in a letter to Trump administration officials that “abruptly changing the data collection requirements and methodology in the middle of the pandemic will impact the quality of critical public health data that we rely upon to drive our response and policies in our community.”

“Further,” the groups wrote, “there is concern that those responsible for analysis and interpretation of the data collected in HHS Protect will not have adequate training in epidemiology.”

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
