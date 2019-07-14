Megan Rapinoe: ‘Like 50 Policy Issues’ Need To Be Reversed Before Any WH Visit

US women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe made it clear on Sunday that she’d only visit the White House if President Donald Trump made lots of policy changes.

The athlete, fresh off her team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup, told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that she hasn’t really deviated from her initial refusal to go to the White House (a comment that caused Trump to have a Twitter meltdown).

“There’s like 50 policy issues that we can probably reverse and get going,” Rapinoe laughed. “I mean, it would take a tremendous amount.”

“I think I understand that progress is sometimes slow, and I’ll never close any door all the way, but I think it would take more than Trump is willing to do,” she added.

Watch Rapinoe below: