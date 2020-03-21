Latest
49 mins ago
Dr. Fauci Refutes Trump’s Denial Of Medical Supply Shortage: ‘It Is Happening’
3 hours ago
Pence Says He And His Wife Will Be Tested For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive
7 hours ago
Pelosi Slams McConnell’s Latest Coronavirus Package, Says It’s A ‘Non-Starter’

Medical Orgs Urge Trump To Invoke Defense Production Act To Help With Supplies

President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House on March 12, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
March 21, 2020 7:07 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Health care professionals from the American Hospital Association (AHA), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the American Nurses Association (ANA) sent a joint letter to President Donald Trump on Saturday pleading for more medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, the three organizations implored Trump to utilize the Defense Production Act (DPA) to help with the “dwindling supplies” of respirators, surgical masks, and other necessary tools.

“America’s hospitals, health systems, physicians and nurses urge you to immediately use the DPA to increase the domestic production of medical supplies and equipment that hospitals, health systems, nurses and all front line providers so desperately need,” they wrote.

“Even with an infusion of supplies from the strategic stockpile and other federal resources, there will not be enough medical supplies, including ventilators, to respond to the projected COVID-19 outbreak,” the organizations wrote.

Trump has tried to brush off reports of supply shortages and insisted that he and his administration is doing a “tremendous job” with the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the disease experts on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told reporters on Saturday that the shortages are, in fact, real.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: