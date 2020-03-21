Dr. Fauci Refutes Trump’s Denial Of Medical Supply Shortage: ‘It Is Happening’

Latest
President Donald Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the White House on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) 
By
|
March 21, 2020 6:19 p.m.
During Saturday’s White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pushed back against President Donald Trump’s refusal to admit doctors battling the COVID-19 outbreak are running out of medical supplies.

When CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond asked Trump about doctors’ accounts of supply shortages across the country, the President claimed his administration was “making much of this stuff now and much of it’s being delivered now.”

“We’ve also gotten tremendous reviews from a lot of people that can’t believe how fast it’s coming,” Trump said.

A few minutes later, Fauci stepped up to the podium to tell Diamond that there was indeed a supply crisis, despite Trump’s claims.

“We don’t want that to happen,” the doctor said. “But it is happening.”

“You’re not making things up,” he told Diamond. “I know that because I’m experiencing it myself.”

Watch Fauci below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
