Meadows Says Conway’s Resignation Is ‘Big Blow To Us’: ‘We Will Certainly Miss Her’

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows lamented White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s impending departure on Monday morning.

“We will certainly miss her here at the White House,” Meadows told CBS “This Morning” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil. “But listen, this is all about making a priority for family.”

The White House official stated that Conway’s absence will be “a big hole, a big blow to us” and “we certainly will be praying for her as she made this decision that some people will see as a difficult decision.”

“But I believe if you ask Kellyanne Conway, she believes she made the right decision for her family,” he continued.

On Sunday night, Conway and her husband George, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, announced they would be resigning from their posts after their teenage daughter tweeted several fiery posts on how she was “officially pushing for emancipation” while putting both her parents on blast.

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” Kellyanne Conway said in her announcement while her husband stated he would “devote more time to family matters.”

The White House adviser is slated to leave at the end of the month.

Watch Meadows below: