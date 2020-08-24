DC’s Most Complicated Couple Retreats From Public Life After Daughter Erupts On Twitter

Longtime White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George Conway, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, announced on Sunday night their departures from their high-profile posts following their teenage daughter’s outburst on Twitter over the weekend.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the

kids,” Kellyanne said in her announcement, pointing to her husband’s separate statement on his withdrawal from the Lincoln Project.

The White House official asserted that her departure “is completely my choice and my voice.”

“In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” Conway said.

In his announcement on Twitter, George Conway stated that he was leaving his organization to “devote more time to family matters.”

“Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately,” he said.

The couple’s decision came after their daughter posted a series of emotional tweets on Saturday about her parents and declaring that she was “officially pushing for emancipation.”

The teenager stated that her mother’s career has “ruined my life” and that it was “heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer.”

She also said that she and her father, an outspoken “Never Trump” Republican, agree on “absolutely nothing.”

Later, the daughter signed off with a softer note toward her parents.

“Thank you for the love and support. No hate to my parents please,” she tweeted with a heart emoji.

For years, Kellyanne and George Conway have publicly clashed over their conflicting views of President Donald Trump, who has attacked George on several occasions in response to the attorney’s vocal criticism of him.