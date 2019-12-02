Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Admin Lifts Unexplained Months-Long Hold On Military Aid To Lebanon
2 hours ago
House GOP’s Impeachment Report Claims No Wrongdoing By Trump
2 hours ago
Judge Refuses To Delay Her Order For McGahn To Comply With Congressional Subpoena

Meadows Wants To Review House Intel’s Report. He’s Not Even On The Committee.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Rep. Mark Meadows, (R-N.C), speaks to members of the media during a closed session on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was on Capitol Hill to testify to the committees for the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks to members of the media following a closed session on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Coop... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks to members of the media following a closed session on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was on Capitol Hill to testify before the committees as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 2, 2019 2:32 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Trump loyalist Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said that he requested to review the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report.

According to CNN Monday, Meadows said that he has yet to hear back and that he doubts that he’d be allowed to review the report early.

CNN noted that Meadows argues that he attended more of the depositions than anyone other than House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

House Intelligence Committee members will have access to the committee’s final report on its investigation into Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign as early as Monday night. The Intelligence Committee is set to vote Tuesday night to formally approve the report so that the House Judiciary Committee, whose first impeachment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, can formally consider it.

Last month, Meadows dismissed Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s damning public testimony in the impeachment investigation by saying that “everybody has their impression of what truth is.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: