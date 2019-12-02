Meadows Wants To Review House Intel’s Report. He’s Not Even On The Committee.

Trump loyalist Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said that he requested to review the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report.

According to CNN Monday, Meadows said that he has yet to hear back and that he doubts that he’d be allowed to review the report early.

CNN noted that Meadows argues that he attended more of the depositions than anyone other than House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

House Intelligence Committee members will have access to the committee’s final report on its investigation into Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign as early as Monday night. The Intelligence Committee is set to vote Tuesday night to formally approve the report so that the House Judiciary Committee, whose first impeachment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, can formally consider it.

Last month, Meadows dismissed Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s damning public testimony in the impeachment investigation by saying that “everybody has their impression of what truth is.”