Meadows Says ‘Everyone Has Their Impression Of What Truth Is’ Amid Key Hearing

Trump loyalist Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) made a bizarre argument on Wednesday while dismissing Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s damning public testimony in the impeachment investigation.

During the hearing, Taylor testified that one of his staffers had overheard President Donald Trump asking top diplomat Gordon Sondland in a phone call about the status of “the investigations” that he had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Reporters asked Meadows, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, about the new explosive evidence against Trump and whether he was troubled that Sondland had not mentioned the phone call during his closed-door hearing.

The Republican lawmaker responded by casting doubt on Taylor’s testimony.

“He prepped for hours to come up here and all of a sudden, voila, he gets this miraculous intervention from one of his staffers that reminds him of something,” Meadows said. “So no, does it concern me?”

“I think what happens is when we start to look at the facts, everybody has their impression of what truth is,” he added. “Just like all of you as reporters have your impression of what truth is.”

Watch Meadows below: