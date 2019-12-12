Meadows Suggests Alan Dershowitz Should Join Trump’s Impeachment Team

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) believes Alan Dershowitz would be a good fit for President Trump’s legal team in his Senate impeachment trial.

On the House Freedom Caucus podcast Wednesday, Meadows floated Dershowitz’s name after saying that he “advocated that there needs to be one other attorney” added to the legal team.

“I have advocated that there needs to be one other attorney that’s added to the mix for the President. And that is Alan Dershowitz,” Meadows said on the podcast. “I think he’d be great to come in, get Alan Dershowitz in to be part of that defense team.”

Meadows added that Trump would like his impeachment legal team in the Senate trial to include lawyers, such as Jay Sekulow and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and House Republicans.

“The President believes that it needs to be a combination of lawyers from his team. So perhaps a Jay Sekulow, a Pat Cipollone, some of their team. They’ve got some very capable lawyers in the general counsel’s office,” Meadows said. “And three or four members of Congress to actually bring forth some of this institutional knowledge and help with that and that’s been really at the President’s insistence that there be this really two-pronged approach and making sure that he’s properly defended.”

Meadow’s recommendation comes just days after Dershowitz claimed that he was kept off of a panel of constitutional scholars at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week due to accusations that he sexually assaulted a victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, Dershowitz railed against a federal judge’s ruling that Trump cannot block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from complying with a congressional subpoena. After arguing that the judge “went nuts talking about how the President’s not a king,” Dershowitz echoed Trump’s “chosen one” remark by saying that “the President has the power that kings have never had.”

