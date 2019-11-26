Dershowitz: Trump ‘Has The Power That Kings Have Never Had’

Alan Dershowitz appears to have jumped on the “chosen one” bandwagon.

During a Monday night interview on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show, Dershowitz weighed in on a federal judge’s ruling that President Trump cannot block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from complying with a congressional subpoena.

After sarcastically saying that “the big winner is Uber, because McGahn will have to get into his car, he’s gonna have to go over to the Capitol, raise his hand, take an oath, and then he can invoke privilege,” Dershowitz argued that the ruling “has no substantive impact.”

Dershowitz then railed against U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of Washington whose decision is a boost for Democrats as they move forward with their impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“The judge went out of her way to say I’m not ruling on the issues of privilege, all I’m saying is he has to show up,” Dershowitz said, before arguing that “she went nuts talking about how the President’s not a king.”

“Of course the President’s not the king. The President’s far more powerful than the king,” Dershowitz said, echoing Trump’s August remark when he said that he was the “chosen one” meant to fix the U.S. economy and trade relations. “The President has the power that kings have never had.”

Watch Dershowitz’s remarks below: