Latest
on December 18, 2009 in Miami, Florida.
7 mins ago
Grim UN Climate Report Paints Worsening Picture, Calls For Dramatic Emissions Cuts
60 mins ago
The DOJ Keeps Having To Clean Up Messes Left By A Former Trump Appointee
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 05: John Kennedy, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Louisiana, greets fans at a tailgate party before a football game between the Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., November 5, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Sen. Kennedy Walks Back DNC-Ukraine Conspiracy Theory: ‘I Was Wrong’

Dershowitz: Trump ‘Has The Power That Kings Have Never Had’

UNITED STATES - 2017/05/07: Alan Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard, at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - 2017/05/07: Alan Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard, at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
November 26, 2019 11:01 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Alan Dershowitz appears to have jumped on the “chosen one” bandwagon.

During a Monday night interview on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show, Dershowitz weighed in on a federal judge’s ruling that President Trump cannot block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from complying with a congressional subpoena.

After sarcastically saying that “the big winner is Uber, because McGahn will have to get into his car, he’s gonna have to go over to the Capitol, raise his hand, take an oath, and then he can invoke privilege,” Dershowitz argued that the ruling “has no substantive impact.”

Dershowitz then railed against U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of Washington whose decision is a boost for Democrats as they move forward with their impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“The judge went out of her way to say I’m not ruling on the issues of privilege, all I’m saying is he has to show up,” Dershowitz said, before arguing that “she went nuts talking about how the President’s not a king.”

“Of course the President’s not the king. The President’s far more powerful than the king,” Dershowitz said, echoing Trump’s August remark when he said that he was the “chosen one” meant to fix the U.S. economy and trade relations. “The President has the power that kings have never had.”

Watch Dershowitz’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: