Amid Recount, McCormick Concedes To Oz In Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary

Former hedge fund executive David McCormick conceded to TV doctor Mehmet Oz Friday while the recount continued in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary.

The unexpected concession happened days before the final tallies are set to be announced, an apparent sign that McCormick had fallen too far behind to make up the difference.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick said at a campaign party, per the Associated Press.

“Tonight is really about us all coming together,” he added.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Oz will face Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the fall, in one of the marquee races in a cycle that could swing Senate control.

Fetterman has achieved something close to folk hero status in the Democratic party, with his unconventional presentation and social justice flavor of politics. Oz won the coveted former President Donald Trump endorsement early, giving his campaign a boost as he tries to squeeze himself into the MAGA mold.

Fetterman also released a statement Friday, disclosing more information about his heart condition after he suffered a stroke on the campaign trail last month.