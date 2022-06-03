Latest
Amid Recount, McCormick Concedes To Oz In Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary

June 3, 2022 7:50 p.m.

Former hedge fund executive David McCormick conceded to TV doctor Mehmet Oz Friday while the recount continued in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary.

The unexpected concession happened days before the final tallies are set to be announced, an apparent sign that McCormick had fallen too far behind to make up the difference. 

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick said at a campaign party, per the Associated Press

“Tonight is really about us all coming together,” he added.

Oz will face Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the fall, in one of the marquee races in a cycle that could swing Senate control. 

Fetterman has achieved something close to folk hero status in the Democratic party, with his unconventional presentation and social justice flavor of politics. Oz won the coveted former President Donald Trump endorsement early, giving his campaign a boost as he tries to squeeze himself into the MAGA mold. 

Fetterman also released a statement Friday, disclosing more information about his heart condition after he suffered a stroke on the campaign trail last month.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
