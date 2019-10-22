Trump Said McConnell Told Him Ukraine Call Was ‘Innocent.’ Senator Now ‘Doesn’t Recall.’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wants to wash his hands clean of President Trump’s claim earlier this month that they had spoken to each other about the President’s infamous July call with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky.

According to a CBS News report Tuesday, McConnell denied speaking with Trump about the July call with Zelensky — which showed efforts by the President to pressure the Ukrainian government into manufacturing false allegations against Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter — and declaring it “innocent.”

When asked by CBS News Tuesday whether Trump lied about the supposed discussion, McConnell said “you’d have to ask him” and that he doesn’t “recall any conversations with the President about that phone call.”

CBS News noted that McConnell’s response to the July call contradicts what Trump told reporters earlier this month. A White House transcript of a Trump pool spray on Oct. 3 showed that the President pointed to McConnell’s statement in response to the White House-released memo of the call. In his remarks, Trump claimed that McConnell told him that it was “the most innocent phone call that I’ve read.”

“As you know, [McConnell] put out a statement that said that was the most innocent phone call he’s read. And I spoke to him about it, too,” Trump said in his Oct. 3 remarks. “He read my phone call with the President of Ukraine. Mitch McConnell — he said, ‘That was the most innocent phone call that I’ve read.'”

Last week, Politico reported that McConnell plans to get the impeachment process against Trump done by Christmas.