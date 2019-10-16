Report: McConnell Plans To Get Impeachment Trial Done By Christmas

Latest
President Trump welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, at the West Wing Portico (North Lawn) of the White House, On Monday, May 16, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on April 2, 2019. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
October 16, 2019 6:36 pm
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly isn’t interested in dragging out the impeachment process against President Donald Trump any longer than necessary.

Politico reported on Wednesday that McConnell is preparing to get the Senate impeachment trial done before Christmas, predicting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will draw up the articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving.

“He thinks Democrats are of the same mind: let’s not drag this out for five weeks,” an unnamed source told Politico. However, McConnell and Pelosi have not yet agreed on a timeline.

McConnell also reportedly told his Senate colleagues that none of them would be allowed to talk during the trial.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
