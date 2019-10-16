Report: McConnell Plans To Get Impeachment Trial Done By Christmas

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly isn’t interested in dragging out the impeachment process against President Donald Trump any longer than necessary.

Politico reported on Wednesday that McConnell is preparing to get the Senate impeachment trial done before Christmas, predicting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will draw up the articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving.

“He thinks Democrats are of the same mind: let’s not drag this out for five weeks,” an unnamed source told Politico. However, McConnell and Pelosi have not yet agreed on a timeline.

McConnell also reportedly told his Senate colleagues that none of them would be allowed to talk during the trial.