GRAND RAPIDS, MI - MAY 28: U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Amash Schools Trump On Impeachment After Tweet Railing Against Pelosi
Schumer Details Doc Demand For Senate Impeachment Trial
How Trump's Ukraine Pressure Campaign Grew Out Of Manafort's Downfall

McConnell All But Declares There'll Be No Movement On Impeachment Until After Holidays

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17, 2019: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, followed by his leadership, is about to answer questions from journalist concerning the approaching Senate impeachment trail on Capitol Hill... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17, 2019: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, followed by his leadership, is about to answer questions from journalist concerning the approaching Senate impeachment trail on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday December 17, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 23, 2019 1:29 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signaled on Monday there would be no movement on impeachment until after Congress returns to session in January.

Speaking to reporters in Kentucky, McConnell was tight-lipped about impeachment proceedings and how the Senate intends to handle the articles once they come over from the House, pointing local reporters instead to a “Fox and Friends” interview he gave on Monday morning.

“I think we’ll find out when we come back in session where we are,” he said, signaling that there’d be no decision on a Senate trial until after the holidays.

McConnell also jabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for delaying the transmission of the articles. Pelosi has indicated she would send the articles over once she knows how the Senate plans to conduct its trial, so she’ll have a better idea of how many impeachment managers to assign to the task. Republicans have seized on this delay as a sign of Democrats getting weak-kneed about their case.

“We can’t take up a matter we don’t have, so hopefully they’ll be on the way over at some point,” he said.

When asked about how impeachment proceedings might impact his next election, McConnell was honest: “Who knows,” he said.

Last week the leader of the upper chamber told reporters that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were at an impasse over how to handle impeachment. Schumer sent a letter to colleagues on Monday, saying he wanted four witnesses to speak at a robust Senate trial and requested documents relevant to Ukraine be provided as well. McConnell has indicated he doesn’t want Democrats or Republicans to call in witnesses, but he says his caucus has not quite reached a decision. That indication appears to be in contrast with what President Trump has publicly claimed he’d like to see.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
