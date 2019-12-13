Latest
Trump Wouldn’t Mind Long Senate Trial So Whistleblower Can Be Exposed As ‘Fraud’

By
December 13, 2019 1:02 p.m.
President Trump on Friday claimed he didn’t have a preference about the length or details of the impending Senate impeachment trial, but offered that he wouldn’t mind if it was a “long” process because he wants to see the whistleblower exposed.

“I’ll do whatever I want, look we did nothing wrong, so I’ll do long or short. I’ve heard Mitch (McConnell), I’ve heard Lindsey (Graham), I think they are pretty much in agreement on some concept,” he said. “I’ll do whatever they want to do, it doesn’t matter. I wouldn’t mind the long process because I’d like to see the whistleblower, who is a fraud. The whistleblower wrote a false report and I really blew it up when I released the transcript of the call.”

Republicans have changed their tune on impeachment in recent days, pushing for the House to quickly impeach Trump so the Senate can conduct what the GOP feels would be a fair trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) already openly admitted on Fox News Thursday night that the Senate’s approach to any impeachment trial would directly mirror whatever tactic the White House wants his chamber to take.

Nicole Lafond
