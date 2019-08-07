Senate GOP Considers Gun Control Measures — But Not At Cost Of Cutting Short Vacation

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) held a call with three chairman and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to seriously talk gun control measures — but not so seriously as to consider cutting short the August recess to come back to work.

According to a CNN report, at no point during the call did the Republicans consider an early return to vote on Democrats’ background check bill, which has already passed the House.

Instead, the five men — also including Sen. health committee chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Sen. judiciary committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. commerce committee chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) — considered ways that they could bring to life the supposed catalysts for gun violence that President Donald Trump mentioned in his remarks Tuesday.

Those included violent video games and mental health problems. Trump also cited red flag laws, a measure which has been adopted by several states.