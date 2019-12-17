McConnell On Senate Impeachment Trial: ‘I’m Not Impartial About This At All’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) doubled down Tuesday on comments he made last week indicating he was heading into a Senate impeachment trial as a defender of President Trump.

“I am not an impartial juror. This is a political process, there’s not anything judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision,” McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill.

He had been asked about comments he made Friday on Fox News where he said would be working in close coordination with the White House when it came to handling the impeachment trial.

“I’m not impartial about this at all,” McConnell said Tuesday.

The House is expected to adopt impeachment articles against Trump on Wednesday, alleging that he abused his power in a pressure campaign to force Ukraine to open investigations into the President’s domestic political rivals.

On Tuesday, McConnell was asked whether he thought Trump behaved entirely appropriately when asking Ukraine’s president to open the investigations.

As he’s done before, McConnell dodged the question.

“All of those issues will be argued here in the Senate in the coming days, and my assumption still is that we’ll turn to this after the first of the year,” McConnell said.