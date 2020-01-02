Latest
2 hours ago
NY Republican Who Wrote Op-Ed On Drunk Driving Gets Arrested For…Drunk Driving
2 hours ago
Infamous White Nationalist, Former Senate Candidate Arrested On Kidnapping Warrant
3 hours ago
Conservative Group Pushes For Immediate Voter Purge In Wisconsin

McConnell, Schumer Made No Progress Over The Holidays On Senate Trial

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talk during the congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talk during the congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the U.S. Capitol January 17, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 2, 2020 1:14 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The holidays were anything but productive for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to figure out how to manage the Senate impeachment trial.

According to a Washington Post report Thursday, congressional aides said that McConnell and Schumer failed to communicate over the holidays on how to resolve their disagreements regarding the Senate impeachment trial.

The Post noted how the impasse largely hinges on the differences between McConnell and Schumer when it comes to subpoenas and witnesses. While Schumer has insisted that the trial should include subpoenas of certain documents and witnesses who didn’t testify in the House impeachment proceedings — such as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton — McConnell has argued that the Senate shouldn’t decide on witnesses until hearing opening statements from House impeachment managers and President Trump’s attorneys.

McConnell has also signaled he would be fine with no trial at all.

Earlier Thursday, newly leaked emails from the Pentagon added additional evidence that Trump himself ordered a freeze on the Ukraine military aid. In response to the explosive emails, Schumer said in a statement that they are “a devastating blow to Senator McConnell’s push to have a trial without the documents and witnesses we’ve requested.”

“These emails further expose the serious concerns raised by Trump administration officials about the propriety and legality of the president’s decision to cut off aid to Ukraine to benefit himself,” Schumer said in the statement.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that although Trump has privately told aides he’d like the ability to call witnesses on his behalf, McConnell and White House aides are trying to convince the President that a quick acquittal is the best route to take.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: