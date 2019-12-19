McConnell Plans To Mock Pelosi For Being ‘Too Afraid’ To Give ‘Shoddy Work’ To Senate

Latest
December 19, 2019 8:36 a.m.
In his first remarks since the House voted to impeach President Trump Wednesday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) plans to suggest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “too afraid” to send the articles to the Senate.

According to the Washington Post, McConnell will speak from the Senate floor at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and plans to criticize House Democrats’ “shoddy work product.” He also intends to criticize the House’s process, calling the impeachment “the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history” and the two articles “fundamentally unlike any articles that any prior House of Representatives has ever passed.”

Pelosi is also scheduled to speak from the House floor Thursday morning, when she’ll likely explain her Wednesday evening suggestion that she may withhold sending the House’s articles of impeachment to the Senate until there’s a clearer view of how the upper chamber plans to carry out an impeachment trial. McConnell has thus far refused to work with the minority party to plan the trial proceedings and has indicated publicly that he’ll rubber stamp whatever procedure the White House requests.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
