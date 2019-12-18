Latest
1 hour ago
I-M-P-E-A-C-H-E-D! House Passes Two Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
4 hours ago
I Watched OAN’s Unhinged Ukraine Impeachment Special So You Don’t Have To
4 hours ago
Firtash Lawyer Denies Link Between His Client And $1 Million Parnas Transaction

Pelosi Demands Fair Senate Trial, Won’t Appoint Impeachment Managers Yet

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks alongside Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Committee on the Judiciary (D-NY) and Chairman Eliot Engel, House Foreign Affairs Committee (D-NY), following the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks alongside Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Committee on the Judiciary (D-NY) and Chairman Eliot Engel, House Foreign Affairs Committ... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks alongside Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Committee on the Judiciary (D-NY) and Chairman Eliot Engel, House Foreign Affairs Committee (D-NY), following the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. The House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 18, 2019 9:51 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Fresh off the floor from the historic House impeachment vote against President Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded that the Senate conduct a fair trial and bashed Senate Majority Leader’s promise that he’ll handle it in coordination with the White House. But she wobbled on the question of whether she would hold back transmitting the impeachment articles until the Senate process is clear.

“We have legislation, approved by the Rules Committee, that will enable us to decide how we will send over the articles of impeachment. We cannot name [House impeachment managers] until we see what the process is on the Senate side, and I would hope that that will be soon,” Pelosi said, when she was first asked whether the House still had a role to play in ensuring a fair Senate trial.

Asked several times whether she was considering withholding the articles until the Senate commits to fair trial procedures, Pelosi appeared to dodge the question.

“We’ll decide what that dynamic is,” Pelosi said, gesturing to the committee chairs who joined her for the press conference.

Pelosi elaborated on what she’d consider not to be a fair trial, when she was asked what would constitute a fair impeachment trial in the Senate.

“This is what I don’t consider a fair trial: That Leader McConnell has stated that he’s not an impartial juror, that he’s going to take his ‘cues,’ in quotes, from the White House, and he is working in total coordination with the White House Counsel’s office,” Pelosi said, referring to public remarks McConnell has made in the last week.

However, she backed away from an opportunity to make any particular demands of the Senate’s procedures.

“Look, it’s up to the senators to make their own decisions, working together,” Pelosi said. She added that “we would hope” the Senate would call the witnesses the White House blocked from testifying in front of the House.

She was asked again about the timing of transmitting the articles and whether they could be withheld indefinitely.

“We’re not having that discussion. We have done what we have set out to do,” Pelosi said.

One last time, however, she left the door open on withholding the articles as leverage for a fairer Senate trial, when she was asked for a guarantee that they would be transmitted.

“That would have been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there,” she said.

She then claimed that the prospect of withholding the articles has “not been part of our conversation.”

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: