McConnell Fundraising Ad Promises To Kill Impeachment Efforts In The Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) fundraising ads for his reelection campaign now include a promise to quash impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

The McConnell Senate Committee’s Facebook ad campaign, first flagged by the Courier-Journal, features a short video of McConnell telling users that a “left wing mob” has “convinced” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“All of you know your Constitution,” the Republican senator says. “The way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority with me as majority leader.”

McConnell then urges for supporters’ “help” in the form of contributions to his campaign.

It’s unclear if the Senate leader is indicating that he’ll stonewall a House resolution on impeachment in his chamber or if he’s merely stating the obvious: that keeping the GOP Senate majority would prevent Trump from being impeached. A request for clarification to the campaign was not immediately returned.

McConnell said last week that he wouldn’t change the Senate rules to keep an impeachment resolution off the floor, saying he would have “no choice” but to put it to a vote.