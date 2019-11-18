McConnell Still ‘Can’t Imagine A Scenario’ Where Trump Is Removed From Office

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) doubled down on his prediction that a Senate impeachment trial wouldn’t lead to the President’s ouster.

According to a Louisville Courier-Journal report Monday, McConnell said that he “can’t imagine a scenario” where the Senate would vote to remove Trump from office. McConnell spoke during an appearance in Louisville to receive this year’s “Distinguished Rural Kentuckian” award from the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.

“I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate,” McConnell said, echoing his own comments earlier this month.

Despite his confidence in the Senate impeachment trial’s outcome, McConnell said that he wasn’t sure how long it would last. He added that the ongoing impeachment inquiry, which entered its public phase last week, is a distraction to priorities such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

“Nothing is happening because House Democrats seized with Trump derangement syndrome are consumed with this argument with the President,” McConnell said.

McConnell also attempted to offer some advice that President Trump would do well to follow.

“People are acting out,” McConnell said. “We need to learn how to behave better, how to disagree without anger …”

Earlier this month, several pro-Trump pundits called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to ditch the notion of a fair Senate trial by dismissing the articles of impeachment outright. However, McConnell suggested last week that the Senate has no plans to cut short an impeachment trial because “the rules of impeachment are very clear.”

Read the Courier-Journal’s report here.