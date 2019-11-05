McConnell Predicts Senate Impeachment Trial Will ‘Not Lead To A Removal’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday he doesn’t anticipate the Senate voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I will say, I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end,” McConnell said of a potential impeachment trial in the Senate. “If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal.”

The Republican leader indicated that impeachment proceedings would thus be a waste of time for the Senate Democrats running in the 2020 primaries.

“So the question is: Just how long does the Senate want to take?” McConnell asked. “How long do the presidential candidates want to be here on the floor of the Senate instead of in Iowa and New Hampshire?”

Watch McConnell below: