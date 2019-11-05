Latest
McConnell Predicts Senate Impeachment Trial Will ‘Not Lead To A Removal’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon July 11, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Sen. McConnell announced that Senate will delay its recess to the third week of August. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens during a news briefing in July 2017. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
November 5, 2019 6:46 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday he doesn’t anticipate the Senate voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I will say, I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end,” McConnell said of a potential impeachment trial in the Senate. “If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal.”

The Republican leader indicated that impeachment proceedings would thus be a waste of time for the Senate Democrats running in the 2020 primaries.

“So the question is: Just how long does the Senate want to take?” McConnell asked. “How long do the presidential candidates want to be here on the floor of the Senate instead of in Iowa and New Hampshire?”

Watch McConnell below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
