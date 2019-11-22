McCarthy Puts New Spin On His Opposition To Impeachment

Latest
November 22, 2019 12:42 p.m.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) put a new spin on Republicans’ opposition to the impeachment inquiry.

In a Friday morning tweet, McCarthy argued, without any evidence to support the claim, that he’s “not so sure that Dems will even have the votes to pass impeachment.”

McCarthy’s tweet also included a clip from his interview Thursday on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” where he railed against House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) following the Democratic leader’s remarks at the end of the fifth day of impeachment testimonies.

Nobody can tell you differently no matter how set this is by Adam Schiff. I know he wants to impeach this President so bad that he will continue to lie,” McCarthy said. “If you watch how he closed this hearing, this is a man that knows the American public knows his lies and know they are losing. There is no way he would bang the gavel that hard if he didn’t know they were losing.”

Earlier Thursday, McCarthy suggested that after a week of damning testimony for President Trump it was time to pull the plug on impeachment.

Watch McCarthy’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
