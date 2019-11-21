McCarthy Suggests Pulling The Plug On Impeachment Just As Testimony Heats Up

As damning testimony after damning testimony emerges from the House impeachment hearings this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suggested it was time to shut the whole thing down.

“I think we’ve had enough. I think it’s time to shut it down,” he said during his weekly press conference Thursday as House investigators grilled two key witnesses, each of whom were not shy about expressing their discomfort when they witnessed the President’s personal lawyer leading a campaign to pressure Ukraine to probe the Biden family.

McCarthy also attacked Democratic leadership, as well as freshmen Democrats who he claimed lied to the American people about wanting to legislate, arguing they only came to Washington to impeach Trump.

“They promised they would govern, but we found out within the very first day of swearing in that the true goal here was to impeach the President. They kept that promise to themselves and broke the other promise to America. We can do better.”

The call for a “shutdown” could signal newfound desperation for the GOP.

The remark was just the party’s latest flimsy attempt to try to throw cold water on the explosive testimonies that have come out of the impeachment hearings in recent days. In response to damning testimony from Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland — in which he confirmed there was a quid pro quo attached to the Ukraine aid and that everyone was aware of the pressure campaign — House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) reacted by just shouting out several baseless conservative conspiracy theories, with no logical ties to the ongoing inquiry.