Latest
1 hour ago ago
Putin Suggests Russia Is Entering A Period Of Indefinite Expansion
1 hour ago ago
GOP Candidate Carl Paladino Gives A Shout-Out To ‘Inspirational’ Hitler
3 hours ago ago
Biden Is Weighing Executive Action To Protect Abortion Access If Roe Is Overturned
3 hours ago ago
FBI Arrests A Top GOP Contender For Michigan Governor For Jan. 6 Charges

Just Before He Swept Jan 6 Under The Rug, McCarthy Privately Warned That GOPers Can’t ‘Sweep This Under The Rug’

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conducts his weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc ... UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conducts his weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 9, 2022 10:08 a.m.

Before he was obediently helping ex-President Donald Trump stonewall the House Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation into the Capitol insurrection, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was privately stressing the need for an investigation in the days after the attack.

On Thursday night, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns released new audio of one of McCarthy’s calls with fellow Republicans on Jan. 11 last year, during which the GOP leader declared that it was essential to get to the bottom of the insurrection.

“We cannot just sweep this under the rug. We need to know why it happened, who did it, and people need to be held accountable for it,” he said. “And I’m committed to making sure that happens.”

Cut to seven months later, when McCarthy (having already bashed the bipartisan proposal for a commission to investigate Jan. 6) tried to undermine the legitimacy of the House Jan. 6 Committee by purposefully choosing GOP members he knew House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wouldn’t approve, giving him cover to 1) refuse to participate in the probe and 2) feed into Trump’s narrative that the investigation was a Democratic partisan attack.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

That narrative imploded when GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joined the committee.

Now McCarthy refuses to cooperate with the committee’s subpoena.

In another newly released clip of the same Jan. 11 call, McCarthy described a phone conversation he had with Trump as the insurrection was unfolding.

“When they started breaking into my office, myself and the staff got removed from the office,” the GOP leader recounted. “In doing so, I made a phone call to the President telling him what was going on, asking him to tell these people to stop, to make a video and go out.”

McCarthy made sure his colleagues knew just how very serious and tough and unflinching he was with Trump.

“I was very intense and very loud about it,” he said.

The recordings are the latest of the damning tapes being released by Martin and Burns for their new book, “This Will Not Pass.”

And like those other tapes, these latest recordings exposed the astonishing extent to which McCarthy, with his eye on potentially becoming House speaker after the midterms, backpedaled on holding Trump accountable for the attack.

Listen to the tapes below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: