Latest
3 hours ago
Dems Decry ‘Disturbing’ Ties Between Paul Gosar Staffer And Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, Call For Investigation
4 hours ago
North Carolina Was Supposed To Join ERIC. Now GOPers Want To Block The Effort Over Far-Right Conspiracy Theories
10 hours ago
Texas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law

McCarthy Calls On Ethics Committee To Move ‘Rapidly’ On Santos Investigation Amid Dem Resolution To Expel Him 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters as he returns to the U.S. Capitol following a meeting with President Joe Biden and fellow congressional leaders on May 16, ... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters as he returns to the U.S. Capitol following a meeting with President Joe Biden and fellow congressional leaders on May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Democratic and Republican leaders were meeting to strike a deal on raising the debt limit and avoid a default by the federal government. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 16, 2023 6:31 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Tuesday he would like the House Ethics Committee to move rapidly and come back to Congress with a decision on whether the embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) should be expelled from the House of Representatives.

“I think the George Santos indictment is very serious. I also know in America, you’re innocent til proven guilty, but I don’t want to sit around and wait [for the courts]… I would like the Ethics Committee to move rapidly on this,” McCarthy told reporters during a press conference. “I think there’s enough information out there now that they can start looking at this. And I think they can come back to Congress probably faster than a court case.”

McCarthy’s remarks come as House Democrats announced a resolution on Tuesday to force a floor vote to expel Santos from Congress — less than a week after the New York Republican was hit with a 13-count indictment that included seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos pleaded not guilty last week to all federal charges against him and was released on a $500,000 bond.

The one-sentence resolution — introduced by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) — is largely symbolic in the Republican-controlled House, but will force House Republicans to go on record around the Santos charges.

​​In March, the Ethics Committee announced it was opening a formal investigation to look into if Santos “engaged in unlawful activity” during his 2022 election campaign. The investigation is on-going and the committee has been largely silent about the progress of its probe.

McCarthy also emphasized the bipartisan nature of the committee during the press conference, saying an equal number of Republicans and Democrats “can look at it very quickly and come to a conclusion on what Santos did or did not do.”

“I can’t control ethics one way or another. But what I would encourage the ethics committee to do is to do this quickly. Don’t play time out. There’s enough facts,” McCarthy added. 

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: