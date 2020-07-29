Latest
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to a question during an interview after a rally in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, July 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
6 hours ago
Trump, With Racial Foghorn, Blows Up Elaborate Right-Wing Rationale For Rescinding Fair Housing Policy
6 hours ago
Tech Hearing Goes Off The Rails As Jim Jordan Flies Off Topic
6 hours ago
Trump Has A Back-Up Plan For Rigging The Census To Screw Over Immigrant-Rich States

McCarthy Accidentally Calls Gohmert ‘Congressman COVID’ After GOPer Gets Infected

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks about the impeachment inquiry with members of the press during his weekly press conference in the Capitol on September 26, 2019. (Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto v... House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks about the impeachment inquiry with members of the press during his weekly press conference in the Capitol on September 26, 2019. (Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 29, 2020 6:58 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made an unfortunate verbal slip-up on Wednesday in wake of Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) testing positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted by the Recount, McCarthy discusses how “you want to be able to trace” the virus.

“Just as Congressman COVID-” the GOP leader says before correcting himself. “…Congressman Louie Gohmert says that he doesn’t have any symptoms, there could be other people like that.”

Gohmert, who has frequently paraded around Capitol Hill without a mask while peddling decidedly unscientific comments about COVID-19, confirmed earlier on Wednesday that he had contracted the coronavirus and was asymptomatic.

The Republican lawmaker’s announcement came after he repeatedly disregarded health experts’ recommendations on wearing masks, which aim to prevent asymptomatic people like Gohmert from unknowingly passing on the virus to others. However, Gohmert still refused to back down from his aversion to masks after his diagnosis and even suggested that wearing a mask caused the infection.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30