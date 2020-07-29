Latest
Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID After Perennially Refusing To Wear Mask

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaks during an impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
July 29, 2020 10:18 a.m.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after repeatedly declining to wear a mask on Capitol Hill, Politico reported.

The Texas Republican was seen without a mask as recently as Tuesday during Attorney General Bill Barr’s hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee. A video posted by Hill reporter Olivia Beavers shows the lawmaker walking closely behind Barr, who was also mask-free, as the attorney general enters the hearing room.

Gohmert was scheduled to travel to Texas later in the day with President Donald Trump, who until recently has also flouted health experts’ recommendations on wearing facial coverings.

The GOP lawmaker is also planning to hold a “Birthday Bash BBQ” as a fundraiser event for himself on August 20 in which top donors will be granted a “VIP meet and greet” with the congressman. Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro will be featured as a “special guest” at the event.

Fox News did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

In late June, Gohmert claimed that he didn’t need to wear a mask because he didn’t have COVID-19 (even though the purpose behind masks is to keep asymptomatic people from spreading the virus), but he pledged to wear one if he did get infected.

“If I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” the GOP lawmaker told CNN at the time.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
