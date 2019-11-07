Matt Gaetz Mocks The Media For Allegedly Eating ‘Nothing But Kale And Quinoa’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has had it with the elite media and the pro-quinoa agenda they’re foisting upon America.

On Thursday, Mediaite and others flagged Gaetz’s Sunday interview with Fox News host Mark Levin, during which the Florida Republican accused the media of “trying to shape public opinion to be consistent with their worldview.”

“It’s a worldview where you eat nothing but kale and quinoa, where those of us who cling to our Bibles and our guns, and our fried foods in real America, are looked down upon,” he complained.

Gaetz also described reporters as “pigeons” who wait for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the House’s top impeachment investigator, to “throw them a little bit of bird food.”

“And then they take it and go flying off with whatever narrative that he wants to spin,” he said.

Multiple journalists responded to Gaetz’s accusation of a nutritious diet with assurances that newsrooms are filled with appallingly unhealthy grub.

“I have eaten a dozen double-stuffed oreos today and it’s only 1:21 where I am,” tweeted Associated Press reporter Nick Riccardi.

Watch Gaetz below: