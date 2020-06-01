Latest
5 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Trump Delivers A Statement Amid Unrest Over George Floyd Death
on February 4, 2014 in Washington, DC.
23 mins ago
READ: DOJ Says Judge’s Moves In Flynn Case Violate Constitution
2 hours ago
Defense Secretary Calls Turmoil On America’s Streets A ‘Battlespace’ To ‘Dominate’

GOP Governor Gets Choked Up Over Trump’s Call To ‘Dominate’ Protesters

BOSTON, MA - MAY 11: Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference on May 11, 2020 in the Gardner Auditorium of the State House over Massachusetts approach to re-opening the economy. (Photo by Blake Nissen for The Bost... BOSTON, MA - MAY 11: Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference on May 11, 2020 in the Gardner Auditorium of the State House over Massachusetts approach to re-opening the economy. (Photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 1, 2020 6:19 p.m.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) criticized President Trump on Monday for his comments regarding nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Earlier Monday, Trump called on governors during a video teleconference to “dominate” protesters and warned that “they’re going to run over you” if the state leaders fail to do so.

Baker reacted to Trump’s remarks during a press conference later in the day, saying that he’s not surprised by the President’s unhinged remarks toward governors.

“I heard what the President said today about dominating and fighting,” Baker said. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not.'”

Baker added that there have been “so many times” during the past several weeks when the country needed compassion and leadership but “it was simply nowhere to be found.”

“Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts,” Baker said, before appearing to get choked up. “And it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”

Watch Baker’s remarks below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30