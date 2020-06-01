GOP Governor Gets Choked Up Over Trump’s Call To ‘Dominate’ Protesters

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) criticized President Trump on Monday for his comments regarding nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Earlier Monday, Trump called on governors during a video teleconference to “dominate” protesters and warned that “they’re going to run over you” if the state leaders fail to do so.

Baker reacted to Trump’s remarks during a press conference later in the day, saying that he’s not surprised by the President’s unhinged remarks toward governors.

“I heard what the President said today about dominating and fighting,” Baker said. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not.'”

Baker added that there have been “so many times” during the past several weeks when the country needed compassion and leadership but “it was simply nowhere to be found.”

“Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts,” Baker said, before appearing to get choked up. “And it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”

Watch Baker’s remarks below:

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) gets emotional when talking about Trump's calls to "dominate" protesters: "When the country needed compassion … it was simply nowhere to be found.” pic.twitter.com/M9LIzdgPUj — The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2020