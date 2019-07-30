After Director’s Exit, DCCC Leadership Sees Mass Exodus Over Lack Of Diversity

Five more top Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee top officials resigned from their posts Monday amid ongoing criticism about the lack of diversity in the upper ranks of the Democratic campaign arm, Politico reported.

In the 10 hours following the departure of Executive Director of the DCCC Allison Jaslow, the committee saw the exit of Communications Director Jared Smith, communications aide Melissa Miller, Political Director Molly Ritner, Deputy Executive Director Nick Pancrazio and Director of Diversity Van Ornelas.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) the chair of the DCCC said in a letter to colleagues Monday evening that the flash of criticism and resignations had been a “sobering” experience. She announced that Jacqui Newman, the chief operating officer, would take over as interim executive director.

“The past few days have been sobering, but they have also been framed by the kind of conversations that we avoid to our own detriment,” she said in a letter, shared by Politico. “Today, I recognize that, at times, I have fallen short in leading these talented individuals, but I’ve never been more committed to expanding and protecting this majority, while creating a workplace that we can all be proud of. I know we must do better, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that our staff is truly inclusive.”

Bustos has been criticized in recent days for doing very little to tackle the lack of diversity in the top echelon of staffers since she became chair last year.