Director Of House Dems’ Campaign Arm Resigns Amid Lack Of Diversity Criticism

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America
By
July 29, 2019 3:05 pm
Allison Jaslow, executive director of the DCCC’s campaign arm, has become a casualty in a diversity fight currently roiling the organization.

Jaslow tweeted her resignation on Monday:

According to NBC News, Reps. Filemon Vela (D-TX) and Vicente González (D-TX) had called for her resignation over the weekend, citing the lack of diversity in the DCCC’s leadership ranks.

DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos abruptly flew back to Washington to mitigate the situation and has promised to undergo diversity training.

