Pentagon Leader Doesn’t Know Where Trump Got ISIS Leader’s ‘Whimpering And Crying’

President Donald Trump claimed that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was “whimpering and crying and screaming” right before his death, but Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley doesn’t know where Trump got those particular details.

“I know the President had planned to talk down to the unit and unit members, but I don’t know what the source of that was,” Milley told reporters on Monday. “But I assume it was talking directly to unit members.”

“You haven’t talked to any unit members who described that to you?” a journalist asked.

“I have not talked to unit members, no, that’s correct,” Milley responded. “I’ve talked to the commanders and CENTCOM, but not down to the members.”

