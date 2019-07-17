Marine Corps Hits Hunter With Cease And Desist Over Emblem Use On Racist Mailers

The hits keep on coming for Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA).

The Marine Corps is ordering Hunter via a cease and desist letter to stop using its emblem on his campaign mailers, which accuses Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Democratic opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar of having “terrorist ties.”

“The Eagle, Globe, and Anchor is a trademark of the Marine Corps protected by Federal law. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code § 7881, the seal and emblem should not be used in conjunction with any political activities,” Marine Corp Communication Strategy director Joseph Butterfield said in a statement to TPM. “The Marine Corps has taken appropriate action to address the referenced mailers.”

Michael Harrison, a spokesperson for Hunter, told TPM in a statement that Hunter’s campaign “immediately complied” with the cease and desist and is “taking all appropriate measures to ensure this matter is addressed appropriately and thoroughly.”

It’s yet another entry in Hunter’s encyclopedia of legal problems. He’s currently facing criminal charges for a litany of alleged campaign finance violations of up to $250,000, which included spending money on expensive dates and vacations with various mistresses.

Read Harrison’s full statement below:

Congressman Hunter is a Marine combat veteran, he’s proud to be a Marine and to reflect this, our design team created an image to utilize the globe and anchor. The Marine Corps contacted Congressman Hunter’s campaign expressing their concerns and requesting that their copyrighted logo not be utilized in any campaign material and provided alternate resources that we may use. Congressman Hunter’s campaign immediately complied and is taking all appropriate measures to ensure this matter is addressed appropriately and thoroughly. While Congressman Hunter has directed his campaign to follow the recommendations of the Marine Corps regarding use of their copyrighted material, Congressman Hunter believes it is important to make the point that he served two tours with the First Marine Division out of Camp Pendleton. It is personally disappointing to Congressman Hunter that he is now being told that he cannot use this motto or image that thousands of Marines like Congressman Hunter, who went to war under this banner, have used for tattoos, coins, and multiple other items of personal sentiment. It is as much a part of them as it is the Marine Corps. Additionally, it is also important to note that Congressman Hunter’s campaign has always used the required Military disclaimer on his materials as outlined by the Department of Defense: Duncan. D. Hunter was a Major in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Use of his military rank, job titles and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement from the Department of Defense or the Marines.

This story has been updated to include a statement from Hunter’s spokesperson.