Latest
1 hour ago ago
Trump Claims ‘Rants’ Made By NBA Star Calling For Police Accountability Are ‘Racist’
(L-R) Executive producer "The Circus" Mark Halperin, executive producer "The Circus" Mark McKinnon, director "Weiner" Josh Kriegman and director "Weiner" Elyse Steinberg speak onstage at '"The Circus" of Politics' panel discussion during the Showtime portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 11, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
2 hours ago ago
‘No Labels’ Staffers Angered By Firm’s Hiring Of Accused Sexual Harasser Mark Halperin
16 hours ago ago
GOP Group That Pushed Pre-Insurrection Rally Hires Operative Behind ‘Stop The Steal’ Robocalls

Manchin Would Back GOP Sen. Murkowski’s Reelection ‘In A Heartbeat’

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, September 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
April 23, 2021 7:56 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) is throwing support behind the reelection bid of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) whose seat former President Donald Trump has threatened with a challenger he endorsed.

Manchin told Politico in a joint podcast interview that he would support Murkowski’s reelection campaign in 2022 “in a heartbeat.”

The support comes after the former president recently vowed to solicit a challenger for Murkowski’s seat after the Alaska Republican voted in February to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection on the US Capitol.

“I’ve met a lot of good people in Alaska, they know when they’ve got the real deal. And they see the person that basically is bringing both sides together, trying to look for the best interest,” Manchin said of Murkowski during the interview. “People understand that they have a person that understands Alaska and has Alaska in her blood and in every part of her veins and every morsel of her body.”

Trump has backed Kelly Tshibaka against Murkowski next year and Manchin is familiar with the wrath of Trump-inspired challenges after facing one of his own three years ago.

Manchin has also endorsed Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in her 2020 reelection race.

“I don’t think we should be campaigning against any colleagues, Democrat or Republican,” he said.

Murkowski hasn’t officially launched her reelection campaign but was pleased to have the West Virginia Democrat’s support.

“I would welcome his endorsement,” she said.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: