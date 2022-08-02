Latest
6 mins ago
Baldwin Thinks She Can Still Find 10 GOP Votes To Protect Same-Sex Marriage
4 hours ago
Spooked GOP Senate Leaders Backpedal After Holding Vet Bill Hostage
19 hours ago
Top Dems: DHS IG May Have Tried To ‘Cover Up Extent’ Of Missing Secret Service Text Messages

Manchin Presses Sinema A Little Harder On Reconciliation Deal

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) walks to her office in the basement of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Later tonight, the Senate will hold votes on voting righ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) walks to her office in the basement of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Later tonight, the Senate will hold votes on voting rights legislation and Senate rules to amend the filibuster. The measures are expected to fail due to Republican opposition and not enough Democratic support for filibuster reform. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 2, 2022 12:38 p.m.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday appealed to fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to get on board with Democrats’ reconciliation bill on climate investment, drug pricing and taxes (aka the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022).

During an interview on local West Virginia radio program “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval,” Manchin emphasized how Sinema had already approved the proposals in the legislation, including the proposed 15 percent minimum corporate tax on companies of $1 billion or larger. (Indeed, that provision of the bill seemed crafted specifically to win her support.)

“This is everything Kyrsten agreed to in December,” the West Virginia Democrat said. “She signed off on the bill back in December.”

Additionally, “She’s the one that kept saying we want no new taxes, so I agree, no new taxes,” Manchin said.

The senator said he plans to meet with Sinema Tuesday afternoon to see if “there’s something different in here she doesn’t like that she liked before.”

“I don’t know what it would be ‘cause there’s nothing left in there,” he added.

The West Virginia senator has been publicly working to win over Sinema, who could make or break the legislation’s passage with Democrats’ razor-thin Senate majority: they don’t have a single vote to spare to meet the 50-vote threshold needed for reconciliation.

As such, Democrats have been biting their nails over Sinema’s impending decision ever since Manchin unveiled his deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) last week.

Manchin’s public entreaties to Sinema present a remarkable shift in the two senators’ aligned resistance to passing key platforms of their fellow Democrats’ agenda. Whereas Democrats have had to chase after both Manchin and Sinema (particularly in the case of the doomed Build Back Better bill), now the West Virginia senator finds himself pursuing Sinema as well.

All the while, Sinema has kept mum on the Schumer-Manchin deal, with her spokesperson saying only that the Arizona senator was “reviewing” and awaiting the Senate parliamentarian’s assessment of the bill.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: