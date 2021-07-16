Manchin Shoots Down Filibuster Carveout For Voting Rights After Meeting With Texas Dems

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Digging His Heels In

Coming out of a meeting with the Texas Democrats who fled their state to block the passage of Texas Republicans’ voter suppression bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained unswayed by their appeals to allow an exemption to the filibuster for the For The People Act.

“Forget the filibuster,” the West Virginia Democrat told reporters after the meeting.

But the Texas Democrats aren’t giving up hope , with state Sen. Nathan Johnson (D) telling reporters that “[t]hings have to happen at the pace they happen.”

They also noted that congressional Democrats have a lot on their plate with infrastructure right now. State Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D) said that she and her colleagues “recognize” that infrastructure is a priority, “but we also recognize that we are under the gun in our state, and we are bringing this to their attention.”

Good Trouble

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) was arrested along with eight activists by the U.S. Capitol Police during a voting rights protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building:

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right to vote! pic.twitter.com/uyJHXEy8Y0 — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

You can arrest me. You can’t stop me. You can’t silence me. — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Another Milley Reveal

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly worked to prevent Trump from ordering a post-election strike on Iran as another Hitler-esque means to cling on to power by starting a crisis after the then-president lost the 2020 election.

A Personal Plea

While imploring Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy revealed during a White House press briefing that 10 of his family members died from the virus.

“It’s painful for me to know that nearly every death we are seeing now from COVID-19 could have been prevented,” the official said. “I say that as someone who has lost 10 family members to COVID-19, and who wishes each and every day that they had the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Welcome To Hell

Full-time minimum wage workers can’t afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the U.S.

Low-income workers disproportionately suffer from injuries caused by extreme heat.

Anyway, billionaire Jeff Bezos is slated to fly to space on his personal rocket next week , which would make him the second billionaire to do so. He’s taking an 18-year-old Dutch student with him after someone who paid $28 million to fly on the rocket cancelled “due to scheduling conflicts,” according to Bezos’ rocket company.

Devastation In Europe

At least 1,300 people are missing and scores left dead after massive floods caused by extreme storms swept through Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

GaetzGate

The embattled ​​Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is currently under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, paid $25,000 for “legal consulting” services from a criminal defense lawyer last month who represented accused child sex trafficker and deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Cuomo Troubles

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is scheduled to sit down for an interview this weekend with lawyers who are working in the New York state attorney general’s probe into the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

A Truly Wild Ride

“Porsches, Gucci rings and billions of robocalls: Inside the PAC operation that raised millions by impersonating Donald Trump” – CNN

Congratulations, You Played Yourself

A judge has ordered pro-Trump lawyer and Krakenista Lin Wood to explain by July 22 why he shouldn’t be held in criminal contempt for posting a clip of his sanctions hearing on Telegram in violation of the judge’s ban on recording or reproducing the hearing.

Sounds Legit, Laura

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued that universal preschool is bad because teachers would be “brainwashing toddlers” with critical race theory.

