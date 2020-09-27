Latest
2 hours ago
Pelosi Jabs Trump For His ‘Hurry’ To Confirm SCOTUS Pick To Undo ACA
3 hours ago
Tom Cotton Predicts There Will Be A Peaceful Transfer Of Power … In 2025
21 hours ago
Trump Officially Taps Conservative Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

Manchin Opposes Dems’ Call To Expand SCOTUS Even If Party Wins Back WH, Senate

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, September 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
September 27, 2020 1:47 p.m.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday voiced his opposition against calls by several top Democrats to expand the Supreme Court even if Democrats take back the White House and the Senate in the November election.

Democrats, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), have urged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to add two justices to the Supreme Court if he wins in November. The call to expand the Supreme Court comes in in light of Trump rushing the nomination and confirmation process for conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who would solidify a 6-3 Republican-appointed majority on the Supreme Court.

During an interview on CNN, Manchin reasoned that he opposes expanding the Supreme Court because it would hinder the Senate from working “in a bipartisan way.”

“The whole premise of this Senate and this democracy experiment of ours is certain decency and social order that basically has been expected from us and especially from the Senate from the beginning of our government,” Manchin, who represents a state that Trump won in 2016, said. “Now all of the sudden they’re going to say, ‘Oh you don’t have to talk anymore, you just have to have 51 votes and forget about the minority,’ well the minority has always played an important part in the Senate’s proceedings.”

However, Manchin — the sole Democrat who voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 — agreed with his fellow Senate Democrats in opposing the vote on Trump’s nominee Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the November election.

“This is fanning the flames of division in a country that’s already divided,” Manchin said, regarding Barrett’s confirmation process.

Watch Manchin’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30