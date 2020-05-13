Manafort Released From Prison Early Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
May 13, 2020 8:59 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager, was released from prison on Wednesday and will serve his seven-year prison sentence at home to protect himself from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kevin Downing, Manafort’s attorney, told CBS News that the higher-ups at the Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Loretto, where Manafort was imprisoned, granted the former campaign official’s request to serve his sentence at home amid the pandemic.

Manfort was handed his prison sentence last year after being found guilty for bank and tax fraud.

Former attorney Michael Cohen, another one of Trump’s associates who has been sentenced to prison, will also spend the remainder of his three-year sentence at home due to the virus.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
