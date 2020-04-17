Cohen To Be Released From Prison Early Due To COVID-19, Will Spend Rest Of Sentence At Home

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s ex-attorney, is set to be released early from prison as a protection measure against COVID-19, according to reports.

CNN and Reuters reported on Thursday evening that Cohen, who has served less than a year, will soon be released and serve the rest of his three-year prison sentence for campaign finance violations and tax evasion in his home. He will first be held for two weeks under quarantine.

Formerly a hardline loyalist to Trump, Cohen flipped on the President in 2018 amid the fallout over the hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Former Trump 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort, who is also behind bars for bank fraud and witness tampering, has also requested an early release as he serves his seven-year prison sentence.