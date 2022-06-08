Man Carrying Weapon Arrested Near Kavanaugh’s Home

Latest
on September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on September 4, 2018. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
June 8, 2022 11:17 a.m.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that a man from California carrying at least one weapon was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after he allegedly told law enforcement that he wanted to kill the justice.

In addition to at least one weapon, the man was also reportedly carrying “burglary tools,” in the Post’s words. He was stopped on a street near Kavanaugh’s home, but did not reach the property, according to the Post.

The detainee has not been publicly identified but was reportedly described as being in his mid-twenties.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court confirmed the Post’s report on Wednesday.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence,” the spokesperson said. “The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

The Post reported that the police were apparently tipped off to a potential threat to Kavanaugh, though it’s unclear where the tip came from.

Initial evidence in the investigation suggests that the man was angry about the Supreme Court preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade and the recent mass shootings, sources told the Post.

NBC News reported that officials said the man was carrying a handgun, a knife and pepper spray.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
