on January 25, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Pelosi Slams Facebook Over Refusal To Take Down Doctored Videos
Pelosi Says Impeachment Hinges On Making 'Compelling Case' To Americans
Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore concedes defeat against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones at his election night party in the RSA Activity Center on December 12, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Roy Moore Brushes Off Trump Urging Him Not To Run: 'Everybody Knows I Can Win'
Secret Service: Man Set Himself On Fire Near White House

DEA / M. BORCHI/De Agostini Editorial
By
May 29, 2019 6:43 pm

The Secret Service announced on Wednesday that a man had set himself on fire near the White House in the afternoon.

“At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave.,” the Secret Service tweeted. “Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid.”

Officials told the New York Times on Tuesday evening that they still didn’t know who the man was or why he did it. He is reportedly being held in the hospital in critical condition.

CNBC published a video by someone who witnessed the incident (warning: graphic content).

