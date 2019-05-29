Secret Service: Man Set Himself On Fire Near White House

The Secret Service announced on Wednesday that a man had set himself on fire near the White House in the afternoon.

“At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave.,” the Secret Service tweeted. “Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid.”

Officials told the New York Times on Tuesday evening that they still didn’t know who the man was or why he did it. He is reportedly being held in the hospital in critical condition.

CNBC published a video by someone who witnessed the incident (warning: graphic content).