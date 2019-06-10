Latest
French Reports: Trump-Macron ‘Friendship’ Tree Dies

The Washington Post/The Washington Post
June 10, 2019 10:44 am

A tree gifted by French President Emmanuel Macron to President Donald Trump as a symbol of the “ties” that bind them has died, according to French daily newspaper Le Monde and Agence France-Presse.

Though much fanfare was made over the Macrons and the Trumps shoveling dirt onto the oak sapling, it was soon removed to be put in “quarantine” which then-French Ambassador Gérard Araud said is standard for plants brought into the U.S.

The tree was reportedly never planted and died in quarantine.

The White House did not confirm the tree’s death.

Since the ceremonial planting, relations between Trump and Macron have become strained as they disagreed over climate change and trade.

