Loneliness And Cupcakes: How Santos Is Spending His First Few Weeks In Congress

Wondering what the Anna Delvey of Capitol Hill Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been up to the last few weeks — besides dodging reporters and claiming he knows nothing about those FEC filings? It seems he is trying to make the best out of the time he has in Congress.

“To my knowledge, hardly any of the New York members speak with him,” Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) told Politico.

The freshman congressman was the first Republican member to call for Santos to resign.

“There’s really nothing to speak about,” LaLota added. “He’s a totally untrustworthy individual who has broken the public’s trust … He’s become an embarrassment. He’s become a joke.”

Santos doesn’t quite agree with that, according to Politico.

“I’m not gonna say they’re all my friends … I have no enemies at least,” Santos said. He added he has “confidantes” and that it is “too soon” in his term for “special relationships.”

Since Santos is reportedly struggling to make bonds with fellow lawmakers, it appears he’s attempting to befriend the very people hounding him with questions about his lies each day.

Throughout this past week, Santos has been spotted leaving snacks for ​​the reporters and camera operators staking out his office. It started on Tuesday with Dunkin’ donuts. Wednesday, the disgraced congressman brought Chick-fil-A sandwiches. Thursday there were rainbow-frosted cupcakes.

“Since you guys are staying out here all day, I just wanted to make sure you guys are taken care of,” Santos told reporters waiting outside his office as he placed a bag of sandwiches on a table. “Eat up!”

Surprise 2.0 — George Santos brings chick-fil-a to his office. Does not respond to my questions about amended FEC filings. pic.twitter.com/D472jRRTgp — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) January 25, 2023

Despite being under multiple investigations and having very few allies on the Hill, Santos seems to be prioritizing having a good time.

On Wednesday, he was spotted enjoying a night out and taking dozens of selfies with attendees during karaoke night at a Washington barbecue spot.

Congressman George Santos enjoying a night out at Hill Country… @KaitlynFrancis7 pic.twitter.com/cTjncWBDPV — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) January 26, 2023

Santos reportedly hung out with a group of his staffers, reporters, lobbyists and a former lawmaker Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) at the basement of Hill Country Barbecue. There were several attempts to get the New York Republican on the stage for a round of karaoke — including efforts from Yoder and the DJ, who called out, “George, you’re on deck!,” according to NBC News.

Santos didn’t sing on Wednesday night but he did reportedly tell friends his song of choice. ​​“I Will Survive.”

“Any outside observer can tell you that this is someone who is absolutely, thoroughly, completely loving the attention he’s getting,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) told NBC News. “It’s bizarre.”