Santos Now Identifies as Straw Donor

TPM Illustrations/Getty
By
|
January 25, 2023 2:03 a.m.

There’s always been a strong Wile E. Coyote vibe to George Santos’s arc across the American political landscape. If he just keeps pretending everything’s fine and nothing matters maybe he’ll never fall off the cliff? But today he appears to have taken a step toward falling off the cliff.

At the center of the Santos story from the beginning has been the question of how he went from being a chronic dead beat making $50,000 a year in 2020 to making millions just two years later from his company The Devolder Organization. He made so much that he could loan his own campaign almost three-quarters of million dollars. Now finally we may have an answer. That money he loaned his campaign? Well, it wasn’t actually his money.

