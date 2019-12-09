Linda Ronstadt Shuts Down Pompeo After He Wonders ‘When Will I Be Loved’

Tough love, indeed.

Singer Linda Ronstadt didn’t hesitate to rip into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a State Department reception at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Saturday night, according to a Variety report Sunday.

During his first turn as the official host of the event, where honorees receive their Kennedy Center rainbow ribbons, Pompeo wondered aloud: “As I travel the world, I wonder when I will be loved,” referring to lyrics in Ronstadt’s 1975 hit “When Will I Be Loved,” according to Variety.

When Ronstadt, who is known as an ardent critic of President Trump, took the microphone to receive the honor, she took aim at Pompeo.

“I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump,” Ronstadt said, according to Variety.

Variety reported that Ronstadt immediately sat down after her remark, which drew gasps, slow-building applause and cheers from the audience.

Last month, Pompeo signaled that that he would be open to investigating Trump’s debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections.

